Sether Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Sether coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $8,526.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sether has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

