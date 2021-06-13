Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in May

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 13th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.2 days.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SGBAF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.24. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523. SES has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

