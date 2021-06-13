ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

SFBS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 83,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.