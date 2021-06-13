Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.93. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 834,699 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 104,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $209,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,294,905 shares of company stock worth $23,181,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

