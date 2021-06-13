SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 124,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

