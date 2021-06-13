Sei Investments Co. Purchases 121,756 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

