Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 786,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $24,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $817,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,883,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,763,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

