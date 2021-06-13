Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

