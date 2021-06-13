Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.23.

NYSE GS opened at $378.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

