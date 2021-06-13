Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,290 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.