Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 289,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $103.98 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

