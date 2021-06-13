Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.