Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $277.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

