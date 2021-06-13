Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.08. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

