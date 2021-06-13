Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00.
NYSE:AVLR opened at $138.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.08. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
