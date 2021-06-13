Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.28.

TSE:IMO opened at C$41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$30.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.42.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

