Sciencast Management LP Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $171.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.83 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

