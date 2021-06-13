Sciencast Management LP Takes $405,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of WGO opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

