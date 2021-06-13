Sciencast Management LP Sells 9,089 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

