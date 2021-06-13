Sciencast Management LP Sells 10,265 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $7,330,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

