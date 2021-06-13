Sciencast Management LP Makes New $352,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.