Sciencast Management LP Invests $428,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,613 shares of company stock worth $6,545,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of SONO opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.