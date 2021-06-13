Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $102.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.