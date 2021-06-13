Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Saputo has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

