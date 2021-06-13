Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPIF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Saputo has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.