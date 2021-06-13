Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.73 ($114.97).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EPA SAN opened at €88.90 ($104.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €86.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

