Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $164.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.