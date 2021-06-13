Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

DIS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.38. 5,476,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.