Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,644 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.26. 2,871,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,898. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.41 and a 12 month high of $541.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.