Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

