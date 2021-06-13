Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

