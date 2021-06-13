Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,667 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of CubeSmart worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 168,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

