Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $9.35 Million in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 978,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $2,801,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $3,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.