Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 32,981 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

