Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $32.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

RUSMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.47. 3,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

