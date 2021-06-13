Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSFY remained flat at $$9.33 during trading on Friday. Rubis has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

