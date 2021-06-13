RR Advisors LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

RR Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for about 4.8% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSXP opened at $41.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

