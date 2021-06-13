Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Kevin Hostetler Purchases 44 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($194.88).

ROR stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.46) on Friday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.98.

Get Rotork alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.