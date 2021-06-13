Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,717.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $541,378. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

