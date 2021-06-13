Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 15,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

