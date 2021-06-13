Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 4,986.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

