Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.98 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

