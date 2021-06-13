Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in STERIS by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after buying an additional 207,403 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in STERIS by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE stock opened at $198.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

