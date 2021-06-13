Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 418.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,230 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.72.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

