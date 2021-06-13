Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV opened at $374.49 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.17.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.