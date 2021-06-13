Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

