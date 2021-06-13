RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE RIV opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.18.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
