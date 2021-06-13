Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 620 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

