Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 434 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gravity were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $141.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

