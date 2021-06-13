Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.83 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

