Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $273,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,590 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.80. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

