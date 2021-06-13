Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

